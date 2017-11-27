Will the Cleveland area break a record high temperature Tuesday?

One day Clevelanders are cranking up the heat and the next day, they are opening all the windows and throwing on shorts.

The record high for Nov. 28 is 69 degrees and it was set in 2005.

Cleveland 19 News Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak is currently forecasting 67 degrees for Tuesday's high.

The sun will shine and a strong south wind will allow temperatures to push well into the 60s Tuesday afternoon, but will a record be broken? Time will tell.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night and a low of 41 degrees is expected.

A cold front pushes through early Wednesday. This front is expected to come through dry, but there will be a temperature change Wednesday.

Wednesday's high is expected to be around 49 degrees with a low of 36 degrees.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.