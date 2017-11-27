Rocky River police arrest alleged fake tow truck driver (video)

A 39-year-old man is in custody after a police chase early Monday morning.

Rocky River police said Michael King is the fraudulent tow truck driver wanted by numerous police agencies.

Just before 2 a.m., an officer said they spotted King acting suspiciously behind a business in the 19000 block of Center Ridge Road.

The officer tried to pull King over, but he fled in a Toyota Corolla.

King got onto I-90 east, exited at West Boulevard in Cleveland and lost control of his car, authorities said.

Officers then said King got out of his car and fled on foot.

He was caught in the 3000 block of West 101st Street. Officers said they had to use a Taser to arrest King.

Police said King has a suspended driver's license and the ignition to the Toyota was punched out, but not yet in the computer system as stolen.

Rocky River police have charged King with fleeing and eluding.

Additional charges from other police agencies are pending.

