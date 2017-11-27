Family of 12-year-old killed by stray bullet 'taking it hard'

12-year-old Abdel Bashiti was killed by a stray bullet Friday near E. 116th and Buckeye. (Source: GofundMe)

On Friday evening, Nov. 24, a shooting outside of a liquor store, near East 116th and Buckeye, had five teenagers get hit but they survived.

Abdel Bashiti, 12, was across the street and was hit by a stray bullet and later died.

"They're taking it hard. They're taking it hard. They're still in disbelief," Khalal Dari said who is a family friend.

Dari has known the Bashiti family for years. His three sons were friends with and went to school with Bashiti.

"My sons are taking it hard because you know they're thinking everyone's on Thanksgiving break they're starting school back again but he's not going to be there," Dari said.

Dari tells us, Abdel was waiting for his father to close up their beauty supply store Friday night, when the first round of shots rang out by the liquor store.

Abdel went outside to see what happened thinking the shooting was over.

"They heard it, his dad chased after him to see, to get him back inside. Tragedy," Dari said.

The stray bullet that hit Abdel went through his wrist and then into his side. He died inside his father's store a short time later.

Dari's 10-year-old son was good friends with Abdel and is now questioning why?

"He's just like asking why? You know why? You're supposed to get old and then die. They don't understand it yet. I don't think they understand it, the kids," Dari said.

Dari and Omar Salti are a part of a group of young Middle Eastern men called Hachee Fathee who raise money for different causes. In the first 24 hours they've raised more than $11,000 for the Bashiti family on this GoFundME campaign.

"Our concern was just to help the family out. We knew that the money is not going to bring the kid back but whatever we can do to help the family is what's important to us," Salti said.

The money will be given to the Bashiti family to pay for the funeral or any other expenses.

