Lyndhurst man carjacked at gunpoint while leaving his home

A 31-year-old man was carjacked in his driveway in broad daylight on Saturday.

The victim told police the suspect stuck a gun in his face and demanded that he exit the car.

The suspect, who was wearing a hat and blue bandana, hopped in the victim's black Mazda 3 -- license plate no. HEC 4340 -- and drove off with the man's bag, phone and wallet still in the car.

The suspect threw the man's phone out of the moving car, which was recovered by police.

The car remains missing; the incident occurred on Irene Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

