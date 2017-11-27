Hunter shot and killed in Ashtabula County on first day of deer season; second hunter found dead, likely from natural causes

A hunter was shot and killed in Monroe Township Monday, triggering an investigation from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The incident occurred this afternoon in a rural area off Horton Road.

Randy Lee Gozzard, 62, of St. Petersburg, Florida, has been identified as the man who died.

Gozzard was part of a four-man hunting party.

The shooting happened during Ohio's opening day of deer season.

Another hunter passed away in Ashtabula County on Monday as well, though it appears the victim died of natural causes.

The two deaths do not appear to be connected.

More details will become available in both hunting deaths when ODNR concludes its investigation.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.