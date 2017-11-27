Cleveland woman found dead, hanging from Ohio City balcony

Cleveland police are investigating after Megan Springsteel, 24, was found hanging from a balcony in Ohio City early Sunday morning.

According to police, the death has not been ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the cause of death.

The incident occurred at 3021 Mabel Ct.

Springsteel worked as a stylist at Tease Salon in Middleburg Heights

Her co-workers, stunned by her loss, posted the following message on the Tease web page:

"Meg will always be a big part of our team. Her tragic passing has left us stunned and heartbroken beyond belief. Words can not begin to describe the loss we feel and how many lives this beautiful girl touched and she never even knew it! We can only take comfort in the fact that we know she is at peace now, looking down on us, holding a big glass of wine and smiling on us all. RIP Megan. We love you!"

