Akron Bridgestone Invitational faces uncertain future; tournament could move to Japan in 2019

In 2018, the Bridgestone Invitational will reach a milestone when it celebrates its 65th anniversary; however, it may be the last year Firestone Country Club hosts the PGA event.

According to Crain's Cleveland Business, the World Golf Championships tournament may not return as the tour retools its schedule during the 2018-19 season.

John Feinstein, a best-selling sportswriter and contributor to PGA Tour Radio, said tour officials want the FedExCup Playoffs to wrap up before Labor Day -- a move that would trigger several scheduling changes.

Wrote about the Bridgestone Invitational’s future in Akron beyond 2018. The title sponsorship is expiring, and John Feinstein said the current plan is for Bridgestone to have a 2019 tourney in Japan.https://t.co/QnNKhVdGcN pic.twitter.com/j2W5VuJwwW — Kevin Kleps (@KevinKleps) November 26, 2017

“Conversation about the future after 2018 are continuing. No decisions have been finalized. None of these discussions impact the 2018 Bridgestone Invitational, which will mark the 65th anniversary of professional golf at Firestone Country Club. We look forward to hosting a great tournament this summer,” said Bridgestone Invitational executive director Don Padgett III.

