Shooting victim found at east side Cleveland fast-food restaurant

Police and paramedics were called to an east side Cleveland neighborhood for a shooting victim early Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was found at the Rally's Drive-In located at 6430 Broadway Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

One person was rushed from the scene to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

The block was surrounded by crime scene tape for several hours while detectives worked to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

A passenger vehicle with a missing rear window, which appeared to be shot out by bullets, was seen inside the police perimeter.

This story will be updated.

