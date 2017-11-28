Ohio State officer who stopped attacker credits training (video)

Tuesday marks one year since the attack at Ohio State University (Source: AP Images)

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A police officer who shot and killed the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University a year ago credits his training for allowing him to quickly stop the man.

Ohio State Officer Alan Horujko (huh-RUJ'-koh) says that training kept his world from collapsing in on him during the moments when he shot the attacker.

Horujko said in a videotaped interview released by the university Monday that he had completed a scenario involving a simulated knife attack only a month earlier.

Abdul Razak Ali Artan (ab-DOOL' ra-ZAHK' ah-LEE' ar-TAHN') launched the attack that injured 13 people a year ago Tuesday.

“I yelled after [Artan] multiple times, ‘Drop the knife. Drop the knife. Drop the knife.’ But he never looked back at me. Never acknowledged me,” said Horukjo.

Horujko has declined interview requests, but the university said he agreed to share his experiences through the Ohio State-produced video as the anniversary of the attack approached.

