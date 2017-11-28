National Geographic names Cleveland to '2018 Best of the World' list

The city of Cleveland has been named to National Geographic magazine's "2018 Best of the World" list, one of only three cities in the country to claim the title.

The travel magazine compiled the list of 21 destinations for adventurers who are searching for new and unusual sights, sounds, food dishes, and more.

This is what National Geographic had to say about Cleveland:

WHY GO NOW: Celebrate an industrial city’s revival. Cleveland rocks: on stage in the eight theaters on Playhouse Square, at indie-music venue Beachland Ballroom, and in hip meat-lovers’ restaurants like the Black Pig and the Plum. Shop and stroll in the revived Hingetown neighborhood and Waterloo Arts District. FUN FACT: “Rock 'n' Roll” was coined by Cleveland based DJ Alan Freed in 1952.

"The travel story of our time is about American urban renewal," said George Stone, National Geographic Traveler Editor in Chief. "Few cities exemplify this as does Cleveland, an immigrant-established industrial city that pulsates with creative energy."

The selections for the December/January 2018 issue were divided into three key categories: Cities, Culture and Nature. Cleveland was the editors' No. 3, and only U.S. location, for the Culture category.

"This recognition amplifies the important progress that has been made in blending the sophistication and the grit of our world-class attractions, neighborhoods, sports teams and greenspace to offer a product that changes Cleveland's narrative as a desired visitor destination," said David Gilbert, president and CEO, Destination Cleveland.

Cleveland joins San Antonio, Texas and Oahu, Hawaii as the only other mentions from the United States on the list.

Looking for an exciting travel destination? Try these other recommendations from the National Geographic list:

