How are your favorite Cleveland Indians players spending their offseason?

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The Cleveland Indians aren't celebrating a World Series championship like many fans hoped they would be, but the players are still making the best of the offseason.

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion recently married, with several of his teammates at the ceremony.

Jose Ramirez, a 2017 MVP candidate, apparently never stops playing baseball. He has been in the Dominican Republic practicing his swing.

Jason Kipnis did some training before heading out for a warm and sunny vacation.

Pitcher Carlos "Cookie" Carrasco has been biking in the Maldives.

Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and his wife attended Jay Z's concert recently.

Kluber's fellow ace Trevor Bauer has been in the "lab" fine-tuning his pitches.

Mike Clevinger has been reeling in barracudas while deep-sea fishing.

The Cleveland Indians' first spring training game is scheduled for Feb. 23.

