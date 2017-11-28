How are your favorite Cleveland Indians players spending their offseason?

The Cleveland Indians aren't celebrating a World Series championship like many fans hoped they would be, but the players are still making the best of the offseason.

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion recently married, with several of his teammates at the ceremony.

A post shared by carlos santana (@slamtana_41) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Jose Ramirez, a 2017 MVP candidate, apparently never stops playing baseball. He has been in the Dominican Republic practicing his swing.

A post shared by Jose Ramirez (@ramirez_jose11) on Nov 21, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Jason Kipnis did some training before heading out for a warm and sunny vacation.

A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Pitcher Carlos "Cookie" Carrasco has been biking in the Maldives.

A post shared by Carlos Carrasco (@cookie_carrasco) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and his wife attended Jay Z's concert recently.

Kluber's fellow ace Trevor Bauer has been in the "lab" fine-tuning his pitches.

Back at it in the upgraded lab. ???



Pros who train here have the evenings in the lab to work on pitch design all night. #drivelineresearch pic.twitter.com/SZaTHILcQG — KyleB @ Driveline (@drivelinebases) November 3, 2017

Mike Clevinger has been reeling in barracudas while deep-sea fishing.

A post shared by Mike Clevinger (@mikeanthony) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:12am PST

The Cleveland Indians' first spring training game is scheduled for Feb. 23.

