Cleveland police: 2nd teen suspect arrested for fatally shooting 12-year-old, injuring 5 others

Police announced Tuesday morning a second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured five other children on Cleveland's east side.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, prosecutor Michael O'Malley and police chief Calvin Williams addressed the public Monday following the first arrest from a violent Thanksgiving weekend.

The violence included the shooting death of Abdel Bashiti, 12, who was hit by a stray bullet on Cleveland's east side as a gunfight broke out.

"As you know, when children are involved, it's particularly troubling," said Jackson. "As we move ahead, we want to make sure that our citizens know the senseless acts of violence...are not tolerated."

According to Williams, one 15-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this week. Police say the second was arrested just before 9 a.m. Tuesday outside of his mother's house.

Cleveland 19 News will not name the suspects, as they have been arrested and are awaiting charges.

“Why is a 15-year-old walking around with a handgun? Why are two or three 15-year-olds walking around with handguns?” asked Williams while reflecting on the tragic incident.

O'Malley said both suspects will likely be charged as adults for aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Investigators said the shooting may have been gang-related, but wouldn't say so definitively citing the ongoing investigation.

