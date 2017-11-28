Josh Gordon expected to make 2017 debut with Browns on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns coaching staff announced that wide receiver Josh Gordon will likely be activated this week in time for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I have big plans for him. I plan for him to play and play as much as he can handle,” head coach Hue Jackson said.

The Browns wide receiver has been with the team since the beginning of November, going through team drills and familiarizing himself with the current playbook. He was suspended numerous times for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

“It is a surreal experience,” Gordon said. “It really is. It just so much fun. It’s such a blessing that I’m able to just sit back and realize what I get to do for a living. It is an honor, really and I do love it.”

Gordon, who hasn't played a regular season game since Dec. 26, 2014, can be reinstated at any point this week. Coach Jackson said the move will likely come closer to the end of the week so coaches can evaluate his progress.

The Browns visit the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

