How do I get my Spectrum cable box to turn on a specific channel? (instructions)

Since Spectrum bought and took over Time Warner Cable there have been a few changes to cable boxes, like what channel your box first turns on.
Time Warner installed a power save mode on your cable box a couple of years ago.
If you haven't changed the channel after four hours the box automatically shuts off.
For some, when you turn your cable box back on, it tunes into the lowest channel which is either PBS channel 2 or a Spectrum channel that has a looping commercial for Spectrum products.
That looping commercial is great for curing insomnia but can be annoying when it pops up every single time you turn on your tv.
So instead there is a setting that allows a specific channel to come up when you power up your box. We highly recommend channel 19!
According to Spectrum directions, on some cable boxes you even have the option to have the last channel you were watching be the channel that comes up when turning on the box.
Here are the step-by-step instructions according to Spectrum:
Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.More >>
Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.More >>
Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.More >>
Monday marks Cleveland’s 8th Dyngus Day celebration.More >>
City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.More >>
City officials in Cleveland will begin posting warning signs on homes where there has been reports of lead poisoning.More >>
A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.More >>
A family-owned bakery is getting ready for a busy Easter weekend.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>