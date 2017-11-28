How do I get my Spectrum cable box to turn on a specific channel? (instructions)

Since Spectrum bought and took over Time Warner Cable there have been a few changes to cable boxes, like what channel your box first turns on.

Time Warner installed a power save mode on your cable box a couple of years ago.

If you haven't changed the channel after four hours the box automatically shuts off.

For some, when you turn your cable box back on, it tunes into the lowest channel which is either PBS channel 2 or a Spectrum channel that has a looping commercial for Spectrum products.

That looping commercial is great for curing insomnia but can be annoying when it pops up every single time you turn on your tv.

So instead there is a setting that allows a specific channel to come up when you power up your box. We highly recommend channel 19!

According to Spectrum directions, on some cable boxes you even have the option to have the last channel you were watching be the channel that comes up when turning on the box.

Here are the step-by-step instructions according to Spectrum:

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.