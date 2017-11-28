Garfield Heights police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Karrianne Lambert was last seen climbing out a window at her home on Nov. 26 around 10:00 a.m.

The teenager was wearing multi-colored pajama pants, tennis shoes and a white puffy jacket with a fur lined hood.

Lambert is 5'4" and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Garfield Heights Youth Detective Bureau at 216-475-5686.

