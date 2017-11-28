DONATE HERE: Make a difference on Giving Tuesday

Cleveland 19 is partnering up with "A Special Wish Foundation" to make sure Cleveland children with life threatening illnesses can live their dreams. Join us today for our Give-A-Thon phone bank from 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Please help local children get their wish by CLICKING HERE.

One of world's biggest philanthropists, Bill Gates, is putting himself to good use on this global day of giving. Facebook and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are matching up to $2 million of funds raised on Facebook for U.S. nonprofits. Facebook is also waiving its fees for donations made to nonprofits.

To learn more CLICK HERE.

Donate a gently worn coat and receive $25 towards a new one at any Geiger's location.

CLICK HERE for locations.

Bucks for a Bus Campaign our of Independence, OH extends freedom for people with disabilities.

Donors can text “BUCKS” to 56512 to make tax-deductible donations of $10 or more or visit BucksForABus.org to donate securely online.

This day isn't just about donating, It's about communities coming together and giving back in a meaningful way. Downtown Cleveland Alliance Ambassador, Winterfest and SPARX City Hop needs your help.

Without your help, these programs and opportunities that bring our community together, would not be possible. DONATE HERE.

November is Hunger Awareness Month. Join the Stark County Hunger Task Force to help feed neighbors and children in the area.

For every $1 you donate, we can purchase up to 7 pounds of food. DONATE NOW.

Help strengthen your church by donating to the Eastern Diocese’s Annual Appeal campaign.

Take a moment to make a year-end gift to the Eastern Diocese by CLICKING HERE.

Today only: Your gift means a bowl of food for animals in need at the Humane Society.

This #GivingTuesday, you can help save animals from life-threatening situations by supporting the Animal Rescue Team. CLICK HERE.

Your support is what keeps the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project going.

DONATE to help keep the project going.

A donation to She Should Run today will ensure that we’re able to provide these women with community, guidance, and resources as they carve out their unique paths to elected leadership.

Change the face of elected leadership by GIVING NOW.

Epilepsy Association can now get in on the action thanks to #GivingTuesday. Our agency heavily relies on corporate support and generous supporters to fund our direct, community-based services and educational programs.

You have the ability to provide local support to individuals and families affected by epilepsy in our community. DONATE HERE.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.