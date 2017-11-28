Just how charitable is Ohio on Giving Tuesday?

After Black Friday came Cyber Monday and now it's Giving Tuesday and Ohio ranks pretty high for being charitable.

This charitable day is trending world wide as a day to give back as we approach the next round of holidays.

It's #GivingTuesday!

There are so many ways to give back today and every day!

How are you giving back? pic.twitter.com/TmHH8Y7LQh — Hollie Pollard (@commoncentsmom) November 28, 2017

#DidYouKnow that a $20 donation made today will feed 800 food-insecure people? Support our work on #GivingTuesday: https://t.co/kHsDssfQY7 pic.twitter.com/orYBaJN1lP — Food Rescue US (@foodrescueUS) November 28, 2017

#GivingTuesday is about all kinds of giving. Treat a friend to lunch, open the door for your neighbor, by a colleague a coffee. Do whatever you can - big or small - to spread kindness and the spirit of #GivingTuesday today! pic.twitter.com/n47P7YyKXx — #GivingTuesday (@GivingTues) November 28, 2017

Along with the unofficial holiday comes a couple of studies looking at how charitable Ohio is, as well as how people choose to give.

According to WalletHub, the personal finance website, Ohio ranks 16 in the giving category.

The survey looked at 14 key indicators of charitable behavior ranging from volunteer rate, to share of income donated, to share of sheltered homeless.

Here are the top 20 most charitable states according to WalletHub:

Utah Maryland Minnesota Wyoming Wisconsin Washington Virginia South Dakota Georgia Oklahoma Connecticut Kansas New Hampshire Oregon New York Ohio North Dakota Missouri South Carolina Nebraska

How people choose to be charitable varies widely according to a study published today by BankRate.com.

The good news, according to the survey, is that 96 percent have already, or do plan to give by the end of the year.

Another positive is that 22 percent of those surveyed said they will be giving more this year than they did in 2016.

Of the 1,010 who responded to the survey here's the breakdown of how people will give:

40 percent will donate money

35 percent will donate food, clothes, other goods

19 percent will give there time to a cause

