Just how charitable is Ohio on Giving Tuesday? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Just how charitable is Ohio on Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday (Source: Facebook) Giving Tuesday (Source: Facebook)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

After Black Friday came Cyber Monday and now it's Giving Tuesday and Ohio ranks pretty high for being charitable. 

This charitable day is trending world wide as a day to give back as we approach the next round of holidays. 

Along with the unofficial holiday comes a couple of studies looking at how charitable Ohio is, as well as how people choose to give. 

According to WalletHub, the personal finance website, Ohio ranks 16 in the giving category.

The survey looked at 14 key indicators of charitable behavior ranging from volunteer rate, to share of income donated, to share of sheltered homeless.

Here are the top 20 most charitable states according to WalletHub:

  1. Utah
  2. Maryland
  3. Minnesota
  4. Wyoming
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Washington
  7. Virginia
  8. South Dakota
  9. Georgia
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Connecticut
  12. Kansas
  13. New Hampshire
  14. Oregon
  15. New York
  16. Ohio
  17. North Dakota
  18. Missouri
  19. South Carolina
  20. Nebraska

How people choose to be charitable varies widely according to a study published today by BankRate.com.

The good news, according to the survey, is that 96 percent have already, or do plan to give by the end of the year. 

Another positive is that 22 percent of those surveyed said they will be giving more this year than they did in 2016. 

Of the 1,010 who responded to the survey here's the breakdown of how people will give:

  • 40 percent will donate money
  • 35 percent will donate food, clothes, other goods
  • 19 percent will give there time to a cause

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly