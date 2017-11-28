Teens accused of killing 12-year-old had previous gun, felony charges in juvenile court

Two teenage suspects arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured five other children on Cleveland's east side have juvenile records that include weapons charges.

The teens are facing charges of aggravated murder in the shooting death of Abdel Bashiti, 12, who was hit by a stray bullet on Cleveland’s east side Friday.

They also face multiple counts of attempted murder of other minors, gun charges and felonious assault.

Both suspects are 15 years old, and Cleveland 19 is not identifying them as they are minors.

The teen arrested Tuesday morning in front of his mother's house had admitted or plead guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Shaker Heights in May 2016.

According to court records he received a suspended sentence, and was placed on probation, which expired about a month before the shooting.

The other teen, who was arrested Monday, previously faced multiple charges dating back to August 2016, which included felony safe cracking, possessing a deadly weapon in a school zone and criminal trespassing.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, prosecutor Michael O'Malley and police chief Calvin Williams addressed the public Monday following the first arrest from a violent Thanksgiving weekend.

“Why is a 15-year-old walking around with a handgun? Why are two or three 15-year-olds walking around with handguns?” asked Williams while reflecting on the tragic incident at the Monday evening press conference.

Investigators said the shooting may have been gang-related, but wouldn't say so definitively citing the ongoing investigation.

