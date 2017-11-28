Traffic Alert: Bridge in the Flats will have temporary closures

The Center Street Swing Bridge over the Cuyahoga River will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday.

Cleveland city officials say the bridge will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. every day for about 10 days.

Workers will be doing routine maintenance on the bridge while it is closed.

For a detour, drivers can take Columbus road, to Franklin Avenue, to West 25th Street and then onto Main Avenue.

There are also detour signs posted in the area.

