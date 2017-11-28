Child injured in house fire on Cleveland's west side

Child injured in house fire on Storer Avenue. (Source: WOIO)

Firefighters say a child is being treated at an area hospital after being injured in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at 5924 Storer Avenue.

Cleveland firefighters say this is a former business that has been converted into a home.

The fire started in a hallway, but the exact cause remains under investigation, according to firefighters.

Two adults and five kids were inside the home when the fire began.

Everyone managed to escape before firefighters arrived.

No word yet on the extent of the child's injuries or if the home had working smoke detectors.

Firefighters add they were able to extinguish the blaze in minutes.

