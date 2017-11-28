Browns WR Josh Gordon admits to making $10,000 a month selling drugs in college

Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former Baylor football player Josh Gordon told Sports Illustrated that he sold drugs during his time at the university.

He told the sports magazine that he made "upward of $10,000 per month" selling marijuana.

Gordon said that as a sophomore at Baylor, he was "receiving as much as six pounds of weed—vacuum-sealed and wrapped in Mylar, sprayed with kerosene and covered in coffee beans to mask the smell, shipped through U.S. mail—every week from a dealer back home." He then would drive to Dallas, Austin and San Antonio to sell it.

"If I was going to be a thug or a gangster, I was going to be the best gangster out there," Gordon told Baskin.

READ COMPLETE S.I. ARTICLE HERE

The Cleveland Browns coaching staff announced that Gordon will likely be activated this week in time for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I have big plans for him. I plan for him to play and play as much as he can handle," head coach Hue Jackson said.

Gordon has been with the team since the beginning of November, going through team drills and familiarizing himself with the current playbook. He was suspended numerous times for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

"It is a surreal experience," Gordon said.

Gordon hasn't played a regular season game since Dec. 26, 2014.

The 26-year-old was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL from 2012 to 2014. He scored 14 touchdowns and caught 161 passes for 2,754 yards, according to the NFL.

The Browns visit the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

