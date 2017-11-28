Bullets sail through 2 Akron homes; 13-year-old nearly struck

Two homes in Akron were riddled with bullets Monday night.

"You just heard pop, pop, pop. It was loud and I assumed it was outside," said Jennifer Lepley.

At about 9 p.m., Lepley was in her bedroom when she heard gunfire.

"My son ran upstairs. He was very frazzled, crying," she said.

Her house was hit with 5 bullets, and just missed her son! We’ll have the Akron mother’s story at 5p @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/9lNSbNvNPk — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) November 28, 2017

Five shots were fired into this house with Lepley's 13-year-old son inside.

"He told me the bullet came through the house, it came right by him. If it would have been two inches sitting up, he would have been struck," Lepley said.

As lucky as she is, this isn't the only home that was targeted.

"It was pretty terrifying. It could have hit me, my kids," said another victim who asked not to be identified.

She was home with her three kids, ages 7, 3 and 5 months when she heard gunfire.

"It's when is it going to stop?" she asked.

Now, in the season of peace and joy, both women are left cleaning up from what could have been a deadly night.

"It's scary. I could have lost my son last night," Lepley said.

She hopes whoever pulled the trigger thinks about what could have happened.

"You should think about consequences and what you can do to somebody when you do reckless shootings for no reason," Lepley said.

Both shootings happened within about a half hour of each other. The homes are only 2 miles apart, but police don't think they are connected.

So far no arrests have been made.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.