Court: Browns owner, former Pilot exec Jimmy Haslam's voice heard on secret tape

Jurors in the trial of former Pilot Flying J employee(s) heard Tuesday, for the first time, secret recordings that contained Cleveland Browns owner and Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam's voice, according to Knoxville News Sentinel reporter Jamie Satterfield.

The recording was reportedly made in a class/training session where Pilot employees learned to commit fraud.

Pilot Flying J CEO Jimmy Haslam's voice is heard for the first time today in federal court via secret recordings of a training session for staffers at which fraud was taught. I have the latest on @knoxnews Facebook now, story tonight — Jamie Satterfield (@jamiescoop) November 28, 2017

Previous testimony stated that Haslam "loved it" when the sales team ripped off customers.

Pilot fraud trial midday report Nov. 28, 2017 https://t.co/lnDExc84Ov via @knoxnews — Jamie Satterfield (@jamiescoop) November 28, 2017

The Haslam family has said that "Jimmy Haslam was not aware of any wrongdoing."

Haslam hasn't been charged in the investigation that has resulted in 14 guilty pleas among former Pilot employees. Four others are on trial in Chattanooga.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.