Barley House shares surveillance video of incidents with YouTube stars Alissa Violet, Ricky 'FaZe' Banks

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Alissa Violet and Ricky "FaZe" Banks are well known YouTube stars with fan bases in the millions and those fans are now sending death threats to the Barley House after an altercation recently at the West 6th Street bar.

One of the latest videos that has caused a lot of commotion in Cleveland was a video Violet posted claiming they were injured by employees at the Barley House.

Banks said he was choked out by employees and that it happened because an employee tried to grab his girlfriend's butt.

In the video, Banks shows a broken finger claiming, "This isn't a publicity stunt this isn't fake this is the ... real thing. I can't believe this happened to us."

Violet shared pictures on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts of bruises on her eye and lip.

What happened to Banks began when he was in a restricted basement area of the restaurant and was asked to leave and go upstairs, said manager Corey May.

He made fists and feigned fighting to a bouncer, May said while pointing to the surveillance video.

The video shows Banks and his girlfriend, Violet, were guided up the steps into the main dining area. In the video provided by the Barley House, she was riding a bouncer's back aggressively during the altercation in the basement.

Banks was being guided out forcefully, but was walking on his own. Violet and her friends were being held back until he was ejected.

For a time things calmed down outside once the YouTube stars and their friends were removed.

May narrated a video showing the situation had abated.

"This is his girlfriend Alissa and her two friends. This is once again this is her mother thanking our security saying 'Hey, thank you,'" he said, adding Violet's mother patted the bouncer on the shoulder on the video.

Minutes later the cameras from people on West 6th Street came out to capture another fight with Alissa getting in the faces of other customers just trying to leave the restaurant.

There is punching and hair pulling in the surveillance video.

As it goes on, Banks throws a glass at other customers. Later, another confrontation as the camera came out again, there is a struggle and from the shadows Banks attacks again, striking a customer not a bouncer as he boasted.

May said Banks was "Totally cheap shotting him."

May is concerned for his restaurant's reputation and safety after death threats were left on the bar's answering machine.

"I have employees, friends, customers of Barley House because they look like these assailants getting threatened, death threats, disgusting pictures being sent to them. It's absurd, they should be ashamed," he said.

However, Banks was interviewed Tuesday night on DramaAlert and vehemently denied May's statements. Warning: graphic language:

The entire situation is headed to court.

Some of the allegations of the couple include sexual assault, being nearly choked out and other things not seen on the tape and that May denies.

It is very likely a counter suit will be filed as the Barley House feels it was wrongly accused.

Here is the full statement released by the Barley House on Facebook:

To Whom it May Concern; We have done an internal investigation and have come to the conclusion that our employees did an exceptional job handling the situation that was instigated on three separate occasions throughout the night by Ricky Banks and Alissa Violet. We have also come to the conclusion that Ricky and Alissa are instigators, liars, and manipulators. They are trying to use their social media influence to not only destroy our business, but to encourage people to harm our employees physically and emotionally. Shame on those of you that have just taken these two intoxicated people's words to the point of threatening innocent people's lives before we could even do our proper due diligence to assure no one on our team did anything wrong. If we or someone on our team did do something wrong, believe us, the situation would have been handled properly that way as well, but that was not the case. This is not only evident in the video footage and witness statements, but in some audio that was recorded in which you can hear Ricky and Alissa yelling "Do you know who we are?? We can ruin you!", over and over… We felt obligated as local owners to stand up to these lies against our establishment and our employees with the hope that we shed light on what kind of people Alissa and Ricky actually are. We would also like to let the two of them know that we will not tolerate false accusations against anyone else that is wrongfully accused in our place of doing something they didn't do by some other intoxicated patrons that claim they were innocent and remember everything. Thankfully, our staff is extremely close and will stick together to support each other and the other innocent people that are being accused of things they never even did just because they look like someone else. We use opportunities like these to get closer and we appreciate all of the support and loyalty we have received from all of our local customers. We will continue to provide a safe & fun atmosphere for all that enjoy themselves at our establishment in a grownup manner to the utmost of our ability just as we have done so for the last eight years. We have evidence and video footage that will support our statement. In the meantime, we ask that everyone show respect to our employees or anyone else until the proper legal steps allow us to reveal the entire footage. We will not be intimidated by those just looking for attention themselves via social media or those of you supporting such ridiculous accusations claimed by these two individuals before even doing your homework of what really happened. We as owners, take full responsibility for what happens in our business, and we ask that if that any of you cowards that have been threatening our employees, especially our female employees and their families, that you direct your threats to the ones who are ultimately responsible, the ownership! Unity is Strength, Barley House Ownership

Editor's note: It has been suggested by Banks on Twitter that Barley House and WOIO/WUAB have a financial relationship. In June 2015, woio.com posted a cooking segment that was recorded at Barley House. According to sales records, that segment was not a paid segment, and Barley House was chosen by the production crew. In fact, in researching sales records dating back several years, it appears Barley House has never been an advertiser on WOIO or WUAB-TV.

