Akron Access Shelter seeking socks and shoes to get women and children back on their feet

Organizations all over the world are hoping people open their hearts and their pockets, including Access Shelter and Housing in Akron.

Staffers are aiming to collect 100 pairs of new shoes for mothers and their children.

"Our children are really in crisis situation so there's nothing like getting a new pair of shoes. When Mom has a limited income, she needs to pay her electric bill, fill her car up with gas and sometimes the kids are the last to get, and shoes tend to be the thing our families don't purchase," said Lynn Budnick, Executive Director.

One mother says she knows firsthand.

"It's hard, especially the winter months, I know that socks and coats and shoes are the main most important things that people in shelters who are homeless need," said Liz B.

Since 1984, Access has helped more than 20,000 women and children get on their feet, providing shelter, meals, services and more.

Budnick says the need is great.

"Every bedroom is filled. As soon as one bedroom is filled, it's cleaned and another person is in there. We're at capacity every day we're in existence," she said.

"The essentials, the basic things, you never know how much just those little things can mean to somebody," said Liz B.

If you'd like to donate a pair of shoes, click here.

The shelter needs bath towels, twin size sheets, pillows, socks and gift cards.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.