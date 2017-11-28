'A Special Wish' makes a dream come true for Strongsville boy with brain tumor

Cleveland 19 News has been telling you about the group: "A Special Wish."

It is collecting donations as part of "Giving Tuesday."

Ten-year-old Michael Mobley Jr. had just one wish.

"To go to Disney World," he said.

And thanks to the nonprofit, his dream came true.

"They made it happen and they planned everything. They swooped us up and they've done so many amazing things for Michael and our family," said his mother, Ashley Mobley.

When he was 8 years old, Michael was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

His parents spent a lot of time with him in the hospital.

"You never expect to be the parent of a child that has a life-threatening illness, but then one day you are and all you want to do is create memories," said Ashley.

They say it's been tough on their family, but that blessings like the ones from A Special Wish Foundation help greatly.

"You knew that they did something big for the kids that they take on but they also do little things in between and the interim that's amazing, it's like non-stop," said father, Michael Mobley Sr.

"It's taken a very challenging situation and it's kind of flipped it, you know, to where at times it doesn't feel quite as bad," said Ashley.

And for that, they're grateful.

If you'd like to help with Michael's medical expenses, click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.