Aldi voluntarily recalls protein bars potentially contaminated with plastic

Aldi is pulling protein bars off its shelves due to contamination concerns.

The grocery chain will voluntarily recall 9.5 oz. boxes of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars, with the UPC code 41498-18695.

The company announced the recall after a customer found yellow plastic mixed into one of the health bars.

The only products affected by the recall are the bars that have a best by day of May 24, 2018.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The potentially tainted items will be pulled from Aldi stores throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Click here for more info on the recall.

