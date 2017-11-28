LeBron James hit with first career ejection after arguing with NBA official

LeBron James was ejected Tuesday night after confronting an NBA referee.

The ejection occurred just before the end of the 3rd quarter against the Miami Heat.

James drove to the hoop, missed a layup, began arguing with the ref and was promptly tossed.

James has played 1,082 games, and this is the first time he's been ejected.

LeBron James ejected vs. Miami Heat for the 1st time in his career!pic.twitter.com/KuSn71Ubnm — MyNBAUpdate (@MyNBAUpdate) November 29, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.