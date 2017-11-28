Euclid youth football team needs help reaching national championship game

The Euclid Panthers youth football program has launched a fundraising and sponsorship campaign to reach the 2017 Nationals.

The Panthers earned the opportunity to compete for the AYF National Youth Football Championship in Kissimmee, Florida from December 2-8.

They were awarded the opportunity by winning their league championship.

They also competed and won a three-game Hall of Fame tournament in Canton last week.

Want to donate and help this winning team reach the big game?

Find their GoFundMe page here.

