Man robbed, fatally shot in head in front of family in Cleveland

A 24-year-old man died at University Hospitals after being shot in the head Tuesday night on the city's east side.

The fatal shooting occurred along the 2900 block of East 130 Street in Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Police say Mallik Williams and several family members just returned home and were in the process of going into the house when they were forced inside by several armed men.

Witnesses tell police that the suspects robbed Williams before shooting him.

Williams was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The neighborhood is still reeling from a violent gunfight that broke out at East 116th street last Friday, which resulted in the death of Abdel Bashiti, a 12-year-old boy.

Five others were injured and hospitalized in last week's shooting.

Two 15-year-old suspects were arrested this week in connection with the mass shooting.

