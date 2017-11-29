Second teen suspect appears in juvenile court, faces 26 charges for shooting 6 juveniles

The second 15-year-old suspect who was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and left five other children injured appeared in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

The juvenile faces 26 charges, including:

Two counts of aggravated murder.

Five counts of attempted murder.

12 counts of felonious assault.

One count of possessing weapons on disability.

Six counts of discharging a firearm.

The second teen suspect was arrested Tuesday morning on charges related to the Nov. 24 shooting near East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.

Abdel Bashiti, 12, was killed and five other children were injured when gunshots erupted between the two suspects. Two of the victims have since been released from the hospital, while three others remain at University Hospital in either serious or critical condition.

Both suspects, who will not be identified by Cleveland 19 News because they are currently being charged as juveniles, have prior criminal records.

The first teen suspect, who was arrested on Monday, faced previous charges dating back to Aug. 2016, which included felony safe cracking, possessing a deadly weapon in a school zone, and criminal trespassing.

The second suspect who is set to appear for arraignment on Wednesday previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for a May 2016 incident in Shaker Heights.

The first 15-year-old suspect appeared in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on Tuesday. His case was bound over to a grand jury.

Judge Michael Ryan said the state of Ohio has filed a motion to charge both suspects as adults.

The juvenile court judge will assess the factors in the case and determine at a later time if they will be charged as juveniles or adults.

