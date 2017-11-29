Parents won't be charged after toddler wanders away from home

A two-year-old girl, who will be turning three soon, wandered away from home early Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the child was found near the Rite Aid on North Main Street in Wellington.

Wellington police shared the girl's photo on Facebook and about 30 minutes later her relatives were located.

Chief Tim Barfield says the child left after her mom went to work, but there were several other adults inside the home.

The child, whose name is not being released, has never wandered away before.

No charges will be filed.

