Fairview Park man sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbor in 2007

Timothy Sheline was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday morning after being convicted of murdering his Fairview Park neighbor in Aug. 2007.

The body of Gwendolyn Bewley, 67, was found in her burning home on West 220th Street.

Sheline was charged with of killing Bewley and then setting her home on fire to cover up the crime.

According to police, Sheline lived next door to Bewley and had been convicted of stealing her credit cards and making unauthorized purchases.

The victim's daughter, Sue Mazzone, addressed Sheline during the sentencing.

"What you did to my mother is horrible! How dare you," said Mazzone. "You are a sick man and you should have been put away a long time ago."

Sheline maintained his innocence while at the sentencing.

Sheline was indicted for the murder in 2014 after a lengthy investigation by Fairview Park police and the State of Ohio Fire Marshals office.

