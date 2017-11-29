Police investigate murder outside of east side Cleveland bar

Police are investigating a homicide that took place outside of a east side Cleveland early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Cleveland police officers responded to the 2500 block of St. Clair Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police and paramedics found a 31-year-old man laying in the road outside of the Union Club Bar.

The man was taken to University Hospital for a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that the victim was outside of the bar when he got into an argument with an unknown suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

