Referee who ejected LeBron James dubbed 'King of Cleveland' by opponent

LeBron James was ejected from an NBA game for the first time in his 15-year career during Tuesday night's 108-97 win over the Miami Heat.

The Cavs star was thrown from the game with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter. It was his 1,082nd career game.

LeBron argued with NBA referee Kane Fitzgerald after he thought he was fouled on a missed layup. Fitzgerald issued a technical foul to LeBron almost immediately and tossed him from the game.

According to ESPN, Fitzgerald said, "It was a culmination of a couple different acts. Immediately after the no-call, he turned and threw an air punch directly at me, and then he aggressively charged at me, and then he used vulgarity in my ear a few times."

LeBron denied Fitzgerald's claims.

The referee is currently in his ninth season with the NBA and has officiated 511 regular-season games and 16 playoff games.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter and LeBron clashed during the Cavs' epic comeback on Nov. 13. He posted his reaction to LeBron's ejection on Twitter.

Kanter's tweet was a response to LeBron's Instagram post where he used a crown emoji to proclaim himself the "King of NY."

