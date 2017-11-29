'Sorry grandma, I have to unfriend you!'

Grandparents might get a little offended at a new survey taken by Visiting Angels, one of the nation’s largest in-home senior care companies, because it turns out some grandchildren want to unfriend them.

Apparently, it's not just parents who post to much information (TMI), grandparents who are tech-savvy are embarrassing their grandchildren.

According to the survey of more than 500 millennials, there are five very specific ways in which grandparents are becoming just a bit annoying and getting on step closer to the unfriend click.

So use this as a guide to keep the grandkids on the friend side.

POST PERSONAL STUFF

1 in 4 respondents say their grandparents post TMI (too much information) about their love life, social life or sex life.

More than one-third say grandma or grandpa post dirty laundry about family feuds or finances.

RANT AND RAVE

1 out of 5 grandchildren say Grammy goes “emoji crazy” in comments or posts.

33 percent of respondents said they don’t like when grandparents get too political.

28 percent say they go holy roller, posting too much about religion.

TREAD ON PERSONAL TURF??

1 in 4 respondents say it’s not cool when Grandma tries to friend, their friends.

30 percent of grandkids say it’s embarrassing when Mimi or Pops post personal comments in public places, like their timeline.

Half surveyed say they don’t want grandparents commenting on their social life.

Almost 1 in 4 grandkids say please, grandma, don’t comment about my appearance – whether it’s my hair, weight or clothes!

SPREAD DOOM, GLOOM AND GUILT

25 percent of grandkids say they do not like to see grandparents post that they are lonely, unhappy, sick or sad.

1 out of 5 respondents say they don’t like to see comments about grandparent’s health, medical issues or procedures.

1 in 4 say they feel guilty when grandma posts “Why don’t you visit or call more?”

TRY TO ACT COOL

22% say it’s not cool when grandma or gramps tries to act cool. And one respondent said he wants to hide when grandparents “COMMENT IN ALL CAPS.”

