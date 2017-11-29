Wayne County child dies after being struck by an SUV

Wayne County child after being struck by a car. (Source AP Images)

A three-year-old girl was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by an SUV in East Union Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Dora Miller was walking across Township Road 179 when she was hit by an SUV driven by Robert Miller, 58.

Troopers say the Apple Creek, Ohio man was northbound on Township Road 179, just south of Township road 163 when the accident happened.

Miller stopped after the crash.

The child was flown to Akron Children's Hospital where she died several hours later.

The accident remains under investigation, but troopers add alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash.

This is the sixteenth fatal crash in Wayne County for 2017.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.