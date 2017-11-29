Three people arrested in connection with 12-year-old's murder

12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, of Parma was the only victim killed during a Friday night shooting on E. 117th St. and Buckeye Rd.

Cleveland police announced Wednesday a 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the Black Friday shootings that left a 12-year-old Parma boy dead and five other teens injured.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is the third suspect in custody. Two 15-year-old boys were arrested earlier this week.

Police say a decision on the criminal charges against the woman will come within the next 48 hours.

The shootings happened in the area of East 116th and Buckeye around 7:30 p.m.on Nov. 24.

Abdel Bashiti, 12, was at his father's beauty supply store when he and his dad heard a commotion outside a nearby liquor store.

They went outside to look and that is when the boy was shot.

The Parma 7th grader managed to run back into his father's store, where he collapsed and died. His father was not hurt.

Five other teenagers outside the liquor store were shot as well. Two have been treated and released, but three of them remain at University Hospitals in either stable or critical condition.

The victims names are not being released, but they are three 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

City leaders say the senseless shooting on Buckeye Road, has hit a nerve in the community.

"It's not often that we see 6 kids under the age of 16 receive gunshot wounds at the same time, in this city or for that matter, this country," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley said.

The first teen suspect, who was arrested on Monday, faced previous charges dating back to Aug. 2016. His crimes include felony safe cracking, possessing a deadly weapon in a school zone, and criminal trespassing.

Wednesday morning, the second 15-year-old suspect appeared in court. Two counts of aggravated murder are among the 26 charges he is facing.

Both suspects remain in juvenile detention and their cases have been bound over to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

"Our message today is to those people who even contemplate those types of acts, think twice because you are putting yourself in grave, grave danger of a lengthy prison sentence," O'Malley said.

