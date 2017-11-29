Akron police searching for suspects accused of stealing toilet paper, candy and food from 3 businesses

Investigators said the suspect or suspects forced open a rear or side door to enter the properties. (Source WOIO)

The Akron Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects accused of stealing toilet paper, candy and food from three businesses in Akron on Nov. 27 and 28.

Police said the items were stolen from businesses on the 1300 block of Copley Road.

Investigators said the suspect or suspects forced open a rear or side door to enter the properties.

Authorities said Dan Wilson DDS, Copley Road Wings and A & A Beauty Supply were the three businesses that were damaged.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

