Akron police share list of holiday shopping safety tips

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The Akron Police Department has shared a list of safety tips while people shop during the holiday season.

Police said it is important to avoid wearing flashy jewelry while you are out.

Investigators said it is also a good idea to avoid carrying too many bags.

The APD said you should not leave valuables visible in the car.

Rest of the tips the police department shared:

  • Lock your car before shopping
  • Shop during the day
  • Shop with another person
  • Look inside your car before getting in your vehicle
  • Tell someone when you are going to go shopping
  • Use credit cards instead of cash
  • Listen to your instincts 
  • Park in well-lit parking spots
  • Keep your purse close to you
  • Lock all your car doors and trunk
  • Be aware of your surroundings

