Akron police share list of holiday shopping safety tips

The Akron Police Department has shared a list of safety tips while people shop during the holiday season.

Police said it is important to avoid wearing flashy jewelry while you are out.

Investigators said it is also a good idea to avoid carrying too many bags.

The APD said you should not leave valuables visible in the car.

Rest of the tips the police department shared:

Lock your car before shopping

Shop during the day

Shop with another person

Look inside your car before getting in your vehicle

Tell someone when you are going to go shopping

Use credit cards instead of cash

Listen to your instincts

Park in well-lit parking spots

Keep your purse close to you

Lock all your car doors and trunk

Be aware of your surroundings

