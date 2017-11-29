ClusterTruck: 12 virtual food trucks under same roof delivering meals to Clevelanders

Currently ClusterTruck will only deliver inside the downtown zone. (Source: ClusterTruck)

One of the reasons people like Walnut Wednesday, which is the summer gathering of dozens of food trucks in downtown Cleveland, is because of the variety of food.

What if there was a way to have that kind of selection every day, all year round and it's delivered to you?

Welcome in ClusterTruck and its 12 "virtual trucks."

"So, we took the menus of 12 virtual food trucks, put them all underneath one roof, and we'll deliver it to you with one of our contracted drivers or riders," RJ Wall said, who is the lead Brand Ambassador for ClusterTruck.

Don't be confused, this is for delivery only. There is no restaurant you can walk into and order from 12 different menus.

"This is our pizza station right here. It runs right into our salad station which is right here," Deonte Peterson said who is the kitchen manager at their massive downtown kitchen.

Then there's the taco station, the burger station, the Pho soup station and on and on.

It's all high tech. The orders aren't even cooked until one of their 40 delivery drivers is within range, to make sure the food isn't done before the driver is there.

For example, if it takes 10 minutes to cook a pizza, the order won't make it to the pizza station computer screen until GPS shows the driver is within 10 minutes away to pick it up.

ClusterTruck claims the average delivery time from order to curb is 21 minutes.

Cleveland 19 Reporter Dan DeRoos put that 21 minute claim to the test by starting a timer after an order was placed.

The app is easy to navigate and its like scrolling through the menu of 12 different food trucks.

The app tell you real time and follows the order. First telling you the order is placed, then tells you when it's cooking, then when it's en route, and then shows you a map so you can follow the driver through the streets to your curb.

The computer system is so streamlined the food never sits under a heat lamp because the driver is already waiting when it's done.

True to their claim our order rolled up to the curb in front of Cleveland 19 in 20 minutes and 35 seconds.

Delivery Hours:

Monday 8am-10pm

Tuesday 8am-10pm

Wednesday 8am-10pm

Thursday 8am-10pm

Friday 8am-11pm

Saturday 8am-11pm

Sunday 8am-9pm

Here's a small sample of the menu and prices: (free delivery)

Fresh Berries (breakfast) $5.00

Biscuits and Gravy $10.00

Classic Cob Salad $13.00

Applewood Chicken Salad $15.00

Taco Salad $8.00

Mac & Cheese Buffalo Chicken $10.00

Chili Tots $10.75

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich $8.00

Pork Tenderloin $10.00

Turkey Wrap $8.75

Cheeseburger $10.00

BBQ Bacon Burger $11.00

Fajita Short Rib Tacos $10.00

Mexican Rice Bowl $11.00

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos $10.75

Mexican Burrito $9.00

Orange Chicken Rice Bowl $11.00

Pad Thai $10.00

Thai Red Curry $8.00

Chicken Fingers $6.50

Veg Out Pizza $15.00

The Spartan Pizza $15.00

Margherita Pizza $15.00

Four Cheese Pizza $13.00

