Seven Hills Dad wins contest for challenging Disney and winning

It was the moment Dan Boyle had waited and worked months to make happen, running the Disney Princess Half Marathon while pushing his 16-year-old daughter Courteney in a wheelchair in front of him. (Source Dan Boyle)

"Just to run though there, you meet characters along the course. You run through the castle. There's fireworks going off and music, just the sights and sounds and aura of being there I mean, there's just no race like it anywhere. There can't be," Boyle said.



Before Boyle refused to take no for an answer - Disney would never allow people to get pushed in wheelchairs in any of their races.

They cited safety reasons, but Boyle never gave up and Disney eventually gave in.

Boyle's daughter Courteney, who suffers from a neurological disorder, loves being with her dad when he's running.



"She loves it. She waves her happy arm in the air. Arms up usually. When we are running she is kind of doing that and smiling," said Boyle.



Now countless others in wheelchairs can experience the thrill of being part of a Disney race too.

What Dan Boyle did was so special that he won the Inspired Ohio Initiative and got a behind the scenes tour of Progressive Field by the Indians' Francisco Lindor, himself.

What was that like?

"A lot of smiles. Courteney, when she is happy, she smiles all the time. There was a lot of smiling going on that day for sure," Boyle said.



The Boyle's tour was part of the Ohio State Lottery's ongoing InspiredOH initiative.



"You look at Dan's story, and it just embodies what Inspired Ohio is all about. He had a big obstacle to overcome and persisted and did just that," Danielle Frizzi-Babb said.



For Boyle, being inspirational is something that just comes naturally when he has his daughter Courteney at his side.



"Disability or not, everyone faces challenges. So, I am just excited that our story is hopefully inspiring others to overcome their obstacles as well," Boyle said.



Dan and Courteney Boyle now have their own foundation where they raise money for causes that affect the special needs community. For more information, click here.



The Inspired Ohio Initiative is still going on, click here to learn more.

