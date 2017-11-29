Who is David Muir? He is the anchor of ABC News' World News Tonight with David Muir.

Muir, 44, is also the co-anchor of the ABC news magazine 20/20.

Muir was the substitute anchor on ABC's World News with Diane Sawyer before succeeding her on Sept. 1, 2014.

Muir has won several Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for his journalism.

Muir was one of People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive in 2014.

Muir was born on Nov. 8, 1973 in Syracuse, N.Y. Muir graduated from Onondaga Central Junior-Senior High School in 1991 and graduated magna cum laude from Ithaca College in 1995.

Muir also went to the Institute on Political Journalism at the Fund for American Studies at Georgetown University. He also studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain. Muir is fluent in Spanish.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.