Here's your first look at Holidays at the Higbee windows display

JACK Cleveland Casino, inside downtown's iconic Higbee Building, has once again transformed into a winter wonderland with this year's special guest being the Grinch.

The magical experience, in it's sixth year, has revived that sense of childhood wonder that the Higbee Building was famous for over the decades.

"Holidays at the Higbee has become synonymous with the winter season and is something our guests and team members look forward to each year," said Mark Tricano, senior vice president of operations, Northeast Ohio, for JACK Entertainment.

From traditional favorites and modern designs, 80,000 lights and 12,000 crystals, branches and ornaments went into making the casino sparkle inside and out.

"JACK Cleveland Casino stepped up this year with a whimsical new theme and holiday-themed promotions to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that is sure to capture the imagination of every visitor," added Tricano.

The original 22-foot Higbee Christmas tree has even been restored. It sits in the center of the first floor and is decorated with pictures of Cleveland’s past.

"We found the tree on the fourth floor, they wasn't sure what it was. By the time we realized, it was all dusty and grimy, we stripped it and fabricated each and every branch and brought it back to its former glory," said Cindy Kline of Room2Room.

The window displays, which include storybook characters like Cindy Lou Who and the famous leg lamp from A Christmas Story, were revealed on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Browns 'Dawg Pound' has its own corner window as does other business like the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Play House and Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Throughout the month of December, to coincide with Holidays at the Higbee, JACK Cleveland Casino will be giving away over $100,000 in prizes.

The Full Sleigh Giveaway promotion kicks-off on Friday, Dec. 1 with drawings every Friday and Saturday and wraps up on Dec. 23, when one lucky winner receives a brand new 2018 red Corvette.

Guests have until Jan.1, 2018 to check it all out and possibly win as well.

