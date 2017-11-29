Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Police said Hydeia Blackmon-Knowles has been missing since Nov. 14. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Hydeia Blackmon-Knowles has been missing since Nov. 14.

Investigators said she left for school at 7 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Authorities said her phone was pinging locally from Orange Avenue and Central Avenue and at a few small cities in Pennsylvania.

According to the police report the grandmother reported her missing on Nov. 27.

