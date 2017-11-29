Moves to make to help you clinch a playoff spot in your fantasy football league

Travis Benjamin, a dangerous deep threat, will be extra motivated against his old team. (Source AP Images)

Need a win to make your fantasy football playoffs?

Are all the good players in your league gone?

At this point, if you’re scouring the waiver wire for help, it’s likely too late.

You also shouldn’t bother trying to pick from any of these murky messes:

Dallas Cowboys running back situation: Rod Smith is unproven. Alfred Morris is average. Darren McFadden retired. Turns out the Dallas line isn’t great enough for just any back to thrive. Without Ezekiel Elliott, this team must throw to win.

New York Giants quarterback situation: We’ve seen Geno Smith. Eli Manning’s been awful. Davis Webb isn’t ready to play. Stay away.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back situation: Leonard Fournette’s hurt, and admittedly won’t be healthy the rest of the season. Chris Ivory can be productive but coach Doug Marrone doesn’t trust him. T.J. Yeldon was getting crunch time carries last week. Another stay away.

Best under the radar plays:

New Orleans Saints defense, which is good anyway thanks to Marshon Lattimore, but will soar this week against Cam Newton and his injured thumb.

Jimmy Garoppolo, now with a few weeks of learning the system under his belt, will shine against a bad Chicago team. The San Francisco 49ers picked this spot weeks ago for Garoppolo’s debut. If you were smart enough to stash him weeks ago, play him.

Travis Benjamin, a dangerous deep threat, will be extra motivated against his old team, Cleveland. The Chargers can name the score in this one.

Josh McCown will throw for two touchdowns against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that is shaky without Eric Berry. The risk, however, is if the Chiefs pass rush knocks McCown out early. He’s been injury prone most of his career but surprisingly durable so far this season.

Any Atlanta Falcons receiver besides Julio Jones. After a 250-yard game last week, Jones will be doubled or tripled by a good Vikings defense, leaving room for Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel and even Austin Hooper to make a few plays.

