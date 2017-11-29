Complaints, videos emerge after NBC fires Matt Lauer

NBC News announced Wednesday it fired longtime Today Show anchor Matt Lauer following reports of inappropriate sexual behavior toward multiple women.

Lauer is perhaps the most familiar face brought down by allegations of misconduct in the workplace.

Just hours after the bombshell announcement broke, Variety released disturbing new details from women who've worked with Lauer. One woman said he once gave her a sex toy as a gift and another woman said he called her into his office and dropped his pants.

Wednesday afternoon, TMZ uncovered video of Lauer, taken more than a decade ago, on the Today Show set. In the video, Lauer whispered, "Pretty sweater. Keep bending over like that. It's a nice view," to his then co-host, Meredith Vieira, during a commercial break while cameras were rolling.

Fast forward to Wednesday, his latest Today Show co-host, Savannah Guthrie, struggled to take in the news.

"We are devastated and we are still processing all of this," Guthrie said to viewers.

NBC News released a statement, which said, "On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace... While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

According to The New York Times, the complaint came from an NBC employee who told the company sexual contact with Lauer began at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and went on for months.

In a statement, the woman's attorney said, "Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly and responsibly, as all companies should when confronted with credible allegations about sexual misconduct in the workplace."

Wednesday night, Lauer hadn't commented on the allegations, but a couple of his former co-workers have. Ann Curry, who famously lost her job after hosting with Lauer in 2012, said she admired the women who came forward with their stories. Natalie Morales, who worked alongside Lauer for years on the Today Show, said she was in shock, but applauded the accuser's courage.

