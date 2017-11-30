Early-morning fire breaks out at Brookside Auto Parts

Fire breaks out at Brookside Auto Parts in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Fire Department has been on the scene of a fire on the city's west side.

Firefighters were called to Brookside Auto Parts Thursday around 3:15 a.m.

The business is located at 3979 Pearl Rd.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you in new details.

