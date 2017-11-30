Early-morning fire breaks out at Brookside Auto Parts - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Early-morning fire breaks out at Brookside Auto Parts

Fire breaks out at Brookside Auto Parts in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Fire breaks out at Brookside Auto Parts in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Fire Department has been on the scene of a fire on the city's west side.

Firefighters were called to Brookside Auto Parts Thursday around 3:15 a.m.

The business is located at 3979 Pearl Rd. 

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you in new details.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly