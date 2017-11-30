Gang member receives life sentence in execution-style killing of teen girl in bank robbery plot

Kiechaun Newell, 20, was found guilty in early November of the execution-style killing of a Cleveland girl who helped him and his friend rob a bank. The judge sentenced him to a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 49 years.

Prosecutors say Breanna Fluitt, 17, was recruited by Newell and Jeff Doss to rob a Northfield Village bank on Aug. 15, 2016.

Her face was caught on camera and police released the surveillance picture.

The indictment charges that Doss wanted the teenager dead because he feared "he would be implicated in the bank robbery" and ordered Newell to kill her.

So, Newell picked up the teen at her home, shot her five times and dumped her body in a field at First and Hayden Avenues in East Cleveland.

Her body was found on Aug. 19, 2016.

In court, Breanna's mother asked the judge for the maximum penalty of life.

"If the death penalty was on the table, I would beg for it," said Christina Stribling.

Newell made a brief statement to the court.

"I really didn't do this and I hope to get to prove that," said Newell.

He plans to appeal.

