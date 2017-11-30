Matt Lauer releases statement after sexual misconduct allegations: 'I am truly sorry'

Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer released a statement following firing amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The statement was read Thursday morning by Savannah Guthrie on "Today."

It reads, "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions."

Here is Matt Lauer’s full statement pic.twitter.com/ht1CLzMU6S — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2017

NBC News announced Wednesday it fired Lauer following reports of inappropriate sexual behavior toward multiple women.

Just hours after the bombshell announcement broke, Variety released disturbing new details from women who've worked with Lauer. One woman said he once gave her a sex toy as a gift and another woman said he called her into his office and dropped his pants.

Wednesday afternoon, TMZ uncovered video of Lauer, taken more than a decade ago, on the Today Show set. In the video, Lauer whispered, "Pretty sweater. Keep bending over like that. It's a nice view," to his then co-host, Meredith Vieira, during a commercial break while cameras were rolling.

